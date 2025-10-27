2025 Hyundai Venue caught your attention? Variant-wise engine choices explained

The Hyundai Venue has been one of those compact SUVs that steadily found its rhythm in India’s busy car market, small in size, big in intent, and always quietly evolving. Now, with the 2025Venue, Hyundai seems to take a step forward in cementing the Venue’s reputation in the market with its increased size and tech loaded offerings. The carmaker has also given the Venue a smarter, more flexible engine line-up, one that now includes an automatic transmission for the diesel for the first time, alongside the familiar naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol motors.

Bookings for the 2025 Venue are already underway, and the details reveal a structure that’s not just about feature differences anymore, but about how Hyundai wants to align each variant to a certain kind of customer. From the practical 1.2-litre petrol with a manual gearbox to the punchy 1.0-litre turbo and the torquey 1.5-litre diesel, there’s a clear sense of segmentation under the bonnet.

2025 Hyundai Venue: What’s under the hood

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will still have three engines, each for different driving tastes. The first is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque, which will be available with a five-speed manual transmission alone. This setup is aimed at everyday commuters who value efficiency and ease of use over outright performance.

Next is the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a familiar favourite among Venue buyers. With 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap, it’s available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). This powertrain is meant for those who enjoy spirited driving but want the flexibility of both transmission types.

Rounding off the list is the 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. The big news here is that Hyundai is now offering this diesel not only with a six-speed manual but also with a six-speed torque converter automatic, a first for the Venue diesel. This makes it a far more appealing option for high-mileage users and highway travellers who want the convenience of an automatic without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Variant wise powertrain line-up

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will come in eight different variants: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8, and HX10. Each variant comes with its own set of powertrain choices so that customers know exactly what they're committing to.

The HX2, the entry point into the Venue line-up, offers the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, both paired with manual gearboxes. The diesel engine is also available here, but only with a manual. Automatics, whether petrol or diesel, are kept out of this base variant.

Step up to the HX4, and the choices narrow down to just the 1.2-litre petrol with a manual gearbox. Hyundai has kept this variant simple, likely targeting buyers who prioritise affordability and low running costs over performance or drivetrain variety.

The HX5 emerges as the most versatile option in the 2025 Venue family. It offers every single engine and gearbox combination available, the 1.2 petrol manual, 1.0 turbo petrol manual and DCT, and the 1.5 diesel manual and automatic. In many ways, this is the variant that balances choice, performance, and convenience without pushing buyers into the upper trims.

In the HX6, Hyundai keeps things petrol-centric. You get the 1.2-litre petrol with a manual gearbox, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with the DCT. The diesel option is dropped here, signalling a focus on urban users who prefer automatic petrols.

The HX6T appears to be a slightly tweaked variant within the petrol range, focusing again on the 1.2-litre manual setup. The HX7, meanwhile, caters to diesel users, offering only the 1.5-litre unit with a manual transmission, no automatic, no petrol.

Move up to the HX8, and the turbo-petrol motor takes centre stage. It’s available with both the manual and DCT options, but no naturally aspirated petrol or diesel. This variant is clearly aimed at buyers looking for performance and refinement within a premium cabin.

Finally, the range-topping HX10 goes the other way entirely. It drops the petrol options altogether and focuses solely on the diesel engine, available with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

