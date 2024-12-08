2025 Toyota Camry to launch in India on December 11. What’s better in the new model

The Toyota Camry is all set to launch this week on December 11, 2024. The Camry which competes in the D-segment sedan category. Upon its release, the new generation Toyota Camry sedan will face competition from models such as the latest Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV.

The new Toyota Camry features a redesigned exterior with a wider front grille and angular headlamps, alongside an updated interior with new technology

The ninth generation Camry will be locally produced in India. This development signifies the hybrid sedan's 11-year presence in India since Toyota initially launched the vehicle in the country.

The upcoming Toyota Camry gets a dramatic redesign as compared to the current model available in India. It features a broader front grille and more angular headlamps, distinguishing it from its predecessor, while the rear design draws inspiration from Lexus. The streamlined headlamps are equipped with integrated LED daytime running lights, and the prominent radiator grille contributes to a striking appearance.

2025 Toyota Camry: Features

Besides the exterior styling, the interiors too have undergone significant change with the ninth generation model. The new cabin is fitted with a dual-digital display, though the center console has been altered only to a little extent. Notable features of the sedan encompass rear seat-back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, window curtains, and a JBL audio system. Additionally, rear passengers get individual climate zones while the car’s massive wheelbase brings ample leg room.

2025 Toyota Camry: Engine and specs

The new generation Toyota Camry sedan is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 222 bhp. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through an eCVT transmission. While the international variant of the Toyota Camry sedan features a front-wheel-drive configuration, it is unlikely that this version will be available in the Indian market.

The current Toyota Camry sold in India gets a 2.5L four cylinder petrol hybrid engine that churns out 175.6 bhp and 221 Nm of torque while boasting a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl. The fuel efficiency is anticipated to improve in the upcoming generation.

