2025 Tata Altroz: What's new and what remains the same on the facelifted hatchback

Tata Motors has officially revealed the 2025 Altroz facelift ahead of its scheduled launch on May 22. This is the first major overhaul of the premium hatchback since its debut in 2020. While the car retains its basic silhouette, it receives important updates in design, features, and cabin layout, making it more aligned with Tata’s evolving product language. Here's a breakdown of the five key highlights:

1 Exterior facelift and changes The most visible change lies in the Altroz’s revised exterior styling. The front end features new twin LED headlamps with double-barrel detailing and integrated LED DRLs. A wider air intake and tweaked bumper give it a more aggressive look. At the rear, the taillights are now connected by a slim LED light bar, and the bumper has been reprofiled. Uniquely, the facelift introduces flush-fitting door handles—a first for a hatchback in this segment, borrowing cues from more expensive models in Tata's portfolio like the Harrier and Safari.

2 Refreshed interior The cabin now gets a more modern and upmarket feel, while sticking to the original layout. A new dual-tone colour scheme in beige and light grey is applied across the dashboard and seat upholstery. The most notable change is the addition of two 10.25-inch screens—one for infotainment and another as a fully digital instrument cluster. These displays are housed in what Tata calls the "Grand Prestigia" dashboard. The overall setup is reminiscent of more premium vehicles and aims to improve the user interface without overwhelming the design.

3 Updated features Tata has equipped the Altroz facelift with a range of new and updated features across its variants. Highlights include a 360-degree camera system, blind spot monitoring, ambient lighting, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, and an integrated air purifier. The iRA connected car technology continues to be available, offering remote access and diagnostics. These features bring the Altroz closer in terms of equipment to more expensive cars, while also keeping it competitive against rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno.

5 Variants rejigged The facelift introduces a revised trim structure: Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Alloy wheels are available from the Creative variant onward, with the top trims getting new 16-inch ‘Drag cut’ designs. Buyers can choose from five colour options—Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, and Pristine White—each associated with a distinct persona, allowing some level of personalisation. This approach mirrors what Tata has done with its recent SUV launches.

