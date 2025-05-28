2025 Tata Altroz crash testing footage published. Here's a list of its safety features

Tata Motors recently launched the facelifted Altroz hatchback, sporting a more mature and futuristic-looking design. After launching the hatchback, Tata Motors has published the internal crash testing footage of the car, showcasing its build quality and mettle. The crash testing footage showcases the vehicle facing impact from multiple camera angles and undergoing multiple tests. Check it out in the embedded section below:

The updated Tata Altroz comes in at a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is offered in a new shade called the ‘Dune Glow’ apart from four other colourways. The hatcback rivals similar competitors in the market such as the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

2025 Tata Altroz: Safety features

The 2025 Tata Altroz has been built on the carmaker's ALFA Architecture with Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS). This is claimed to be a hard shell designed specifically to absorb impact and protect the occupants. Other than the cocoon, the hatchback features 6 airbags as standard on all variants, along with an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold assist, antiglare IRVMs, perimetric alarm, rollover mitigation, and an immobiliser.

Additional safety kit includes fog lamps, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, TPMS, ISOFIX seats at the rear and SOS as well as emergency breakdown buttons for contacting support in unforeseen situations.

2025 Tata Altroz: Engine options

The outgoing Tata Altroz had three engine options, which have been retained in the facelifted version as well. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 86 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. It is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 5-speed AMT or a six-speed DCT automatic unit. This engine also comes with a CNG powertrain and the Altroz is the only premium hatchback that is still being offered with a diesel engine.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Interior and features

The newly launched Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped dashboard on the inside, which now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It further gets a 360-degree parking camera, new seats, a single-pane sunroof, and revised ambient lighting, among notable updates.

