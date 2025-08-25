2025 Renault Kiger facelift launched in India. Key 6 facts you must know
Renault Kiger facelift comes on the heels of Renault Triber facelift.
Renault has launched the facelifted iteration of the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India. Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.29 lakh and ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. Interestingly, the updated version of the SUV has been launched on the heels of the arrival of the Renault Triber facelift that was introduced recently.
The launch timing of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is strategic, considering the festive season is beginning, and this is considered one of the most prosperous times for automakers in India, as vehicle sales surge to an annual high benchmark during this time. With the launch of the Kiger facelift, the French auto giant aims to boost its overall sales, capitalising on the high demand for utility vehicles.
If you are planning to buy the Renault Kiger facelift this festive season, here are the six key facts you must know about this SUV before making the deal.
The 2025 Renault facelift, like its sibling Triber, has received a refreshing touch at the exterior. With the revamped front profile and new design alloy wheels, the Kiger looks refreshed. It gets minor design changes, including a redesigned front bumper housing the new LED headlights and LED foglamps, while the LED DRLs placed above the bumper remain the same. At the side, the Kiger now gets a new design for the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while the rear gets negligible changes. In addition to these changes, the Kiger facelift also gets new colour options called Oasis Yellow and Shadow Grey to the seven-colour palette.
Renault has revised the variant strategy for the Kiger. The SUV's base variant, Authentic, is now priced at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Evolution, which sits just above the base, is priced at ₹7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Techno and the Emotion trim levels are priced at ₹8.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹9.14 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These prices are for the naturally aspirated engine-powered variants. The turbo-petrol range starts with the Techno trim level with the CVT gearbox, priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Emotion trim level with the turbo-petrol engine is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. However, these prices are introductory and are available for the festive period only.
The cabin of the Renault Kiger facelift has been revamped with a fresh layout for the dashboard. The new dual-tone dashboard houses the floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Besides the new dashboard layout, the updated Kiger comes with a new Noir and Cool Grey theme for the cabin, updated upholstery. Renault claims the SUV has received additional insulation for a quieter drive.
The new Renault Kiger packs a plethora of features. Some of the other notable features of the SUV include a 360-degree surround view camera, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers, which have joined the list of equipment.
In terms of safety, the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift comes loaded with a host of advanced safety features. It is equipped with six airbags as standard, along with 21 active and passive safety features such as hill hold assist (HSA) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Also, it gets ESP, traction control, ISOFIX mounts, etc
The sub-compact SUV has received a host of design tweaks and additional features, but under the hood, it remains mechanically unchanged. The SUV continues with the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The naturally aspirated engine churns out 72 bhp peak power and 96 Nm maximum torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 100 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. Renault claims the naturally aspirated motor offers 19.83 kmpl, while the turbo-petrol unit comes with 20.38 kmpl fuel efficiency.
With these updates, the Renault Kiger facelift has revised its competition with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Nissan Magnite.
