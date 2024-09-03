HT Auto
2025 Bentley Flying Spur with a hybrid powertrain debuts on 10 September

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2024, 20:30 PM
The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur, launching 10 September, features an 'Ultra Performance Hybrid' engine with 771 bhp. It offers a 115 km electric-only range.
2025 bentley flying spur
The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has been teased with images and details of the hybrid powertrain.
2025 bentley flying spur
The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has been teased with images and details of the hybrid powertrain.

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has been confirmed to launch on 10 September in the international markets. The luxury grand tourer had earlier been teased by the manufacturer and was expected to launch by August. However, the carmaker has now confirmed its launch date and also revealed the beautiful 4-door in an orange shade along with black accents.

Bentley mentioned that it will release a film showcasing the car’s newly-expanded 'dynamic capabilities' at the hands of racing stars old and new to launch the new Flying Spur. The 4-door luxury sedan will compete with cars such as the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur: Design

The design of the new hybrid Flying Spur does not change drastically but gets subtle updates. The released new image and video show the car with de-chromed and blacked-out accents making the sedan look sportier. These include elements like the grille, flying-B emblem, window garnishes, blacked-out wheels and more.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur: New hybrid engine

The Flying Spur will get a new and more powerful powertrain says Bentley. The carmaker calls the new powertrain ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ which replaces the older hefty W12. Putting out a total of 771 bhp and 1000 Nm torque the sedan now gets 147 bhp and 100 Nm more this time.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur: Range and emission figures

The German carmaker claims a total range of over 805 km and an electric-only range of 115 km with the new engine and electric motor in the Flying Spur. It is also claimed to be the most fuel-efficient 4-door in the 105-year history of Bentley. The carbon emission figures of the Flying Spur stand below 40 grams per km.

Also Read : Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Top 5 unique features of the luxury SUV

2025 Bentley Flying Spur: Will it be coming to India?

Further details of the offering will be revealed on 10 September. The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur will be offered in India as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. We expect the model to arrive in the country towards the end of the year.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 20:30 PM IST
TAGS: Ghost S-Class bentley bentley flying spur

