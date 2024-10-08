2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class all set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

The German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its most selling brand, the E-Class in its latest avatar on October 9, 2024. In its latest avatar, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class features a more refined look with smoother body lines, giving the sedan a more elegant appearance.

Just as its predecessor, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will conitnue to be offered in the long wheelbase form only. This is aimed at providing a better rear seat experience to the occupants. Notably, in its new form, the E-Class is longer than the outgoing model.

The 2024 Mercedes- Benz E-Class LWB has a length of 5092mm, which is 17mm longer than the previous model. Its width remains unchanged at 1860mm, while the height has decreased by 2mm to 1493mm. The wheelbase has increased by 15mm to 3094mm.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Exterior

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class boasts a series of updates aimed at elevating its refined aesthetic. At the front, the sedan features the new Avantgarde grille adorned with a star pattern, giving it a bold, modern presence. The side profile is enhanced by redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and sleek flush door handles, while the rear quarter glass takes inspiration from the luxurious Maybach.

The all-LED headlights now get a slimmer design, complemented by 3D star-patterned tail lights connected via a chrome strip at the rear. Additionally, the model introduces a new Nautic Blue colour option, joining the existing palette of High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, and Polar White.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Interior

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class introduces an all-new cabin that redefines luxury and technology. One of the standout features is the new dashboard, equipped with Mercedes’ latest MBUX Superscreen system. This setup includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen for infotainment and an additional 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger, creating a seamless digital experience for both driver and co-passenger.

A unique addition is the inward-facing camera above the Superscreen, which supports video conferencing via apps and even allows for cabin selfies. For safety, it automatically disables while the car is in motion.

The E-Class also introduces a digital vent control system, enabling passengers to adjust airflow and direction using the touchscreen instead of manual controls.

However, the rear seat experience remains a primary focus. The new model offers electric adjustment of the seat base, which can rise by up to 40 mm, while the backrest reclines up to 36 degrees for enhanced comfort. Additional features include separate climate control zones, electronically operated sun blinds, and soft headrests, emphasising rear-seat luxury.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Specs

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class lineup has seen a change in its engine offerings, with the discontinuation of 6-cylinder engine option. Now, the E-Class exclusively features 4-cylinder powertrains for both petrol and diesel models.

These include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, both equipped with a 48V mild hybrid system. This hybrid setup provides an extra 27 bhp of power for up to 30 seconds, delivering a temporary performance boost when needed. Both engines are paired with a refined 9-speed automatic transmission that powers the rear wheels.

Mercedes E Class: Expected price

It is expected that the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be priced higher than the outgoing model which ranges from ₹76.05 lakh to ₹89.15 lakh (ex-showroom). In its new avatar, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will take on the likes of theBMW5 Series,AudiA6 andVolvoS90.

