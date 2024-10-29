2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire spied undisguised ahead of launch. Check details

The largest Indian carmaker is all set to update its one of the most popular models, the Dzire . The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched on November 11, 2024. Before the launch though, we have got a spy video of the upcoming Dzire in its full glory, revealing its exterior design completely while also giving us a glimpse as to what to expect from the cabin.

Since its launch back in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire which later became the Dzire, has been a successful contender in the compact sedan market

The video reveals that the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will have a more aggressive design language with sharper lines, unlike the current gen model. At the front, the new model will feature a larger grille adorned with several horizontal chrome slats, updated LED headlamps equipped with daytime running lights (DRLs), and fog lights. Additionally, the compact sedan will be fitted with a new set of alloy wheels, a redesigned rear section featuring LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and a sunroof.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Interior spied

Meanwhile, a glimpse of the interior reveal that the new Dzire will get the same dashboard layout as the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Swift which was launched earlier this year. The video revealed that the steering wheel and the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system remains identical to the hatchback.

It is expected that the 2024 Dzire will have a similar interior as the Swift, as it has been in previous generation models. This means that the upcoming Dzire is expected to feature a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control and cruise control. Other notable features that could be on offer are a head-up display and an elegant dual-tone beige and black interior aesthetic.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Expected specifications

The next iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to underpin the same platform as the current gen Swift hatchback. Consequently, this subcompact sedan will become the second vehicle to utilise the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. In the Swift, this engine produces 80 bhp and 112 Nm of maximum torque, and similar performance is anticipated for the Dzire as well.

Available transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual and an AMT variant. There would also be a CNG powertrain on offer which would produce around 68 bhp and 101 Nm. It would be offered only with a manual gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency figure for the CNG powertrain should be around 30 km/kg.

