2024 Kia Carnival all decked for India launch in October. Here's what we know

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be officially launched for the Indian car market come October 3. An official media invite from the Korean company confirmed this on Friday, laying to rest speculations about when the MPV will officially touch down in its latest iteration. The Carnival was the second offering from Kia after its 2019 debut with the Seltos SUV. But while it was not a volume driver for the brand and was taken off the shelves, it now promises to pack in a whole lot new to possibly reconnect with potential buyers here.

Kia Carnival had a lukewarm run in its first tryst with the Indian market. But now expected to make a comeback in one, fully-loaded form, can its fort

The Carnival is a relatively popular offering from Kia in global markets where it is offered. It made its initial India debut back in February of 2020 at a base price of ₹25 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the top-end Grand Limousine version at ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom). Although Carnival received largely positive response due to factors such as a luxurious cabin with multiple seat layout options, the dominance of Toyota Innova Crysta may have played a role in making this Kia a blockbuster. By June of 2023, Kia India had decided to take it off its portfolio. But even at the time, there were enough indications that the model would make a comeback and here we are now.

When is Kia Carnival launching in India?

Kia Carnival makes its India comeback on October 3 of this year. Bookings at dealership level - unofficially - have also commenced for the Kia Carnival, indicating a fair bit of renewed interest in the MPV.

What can be expected from the latest Kia Carnival in India?

Bolder styling on the outside and an even more premium cabin on the latest Kia Carnival are almost certain. If the international-spec of Carnival is any indication, the MPV in India will be dressed with a new grille, sleeker head light units and a new design language for the integrated DRLs.

On the inside, expect Kia to further bolster the feature list that Carnival offers with the possibility of a new infotainment screen, premium audio system and more.

What is the pricing of new Kia Carnival in India?

Kia Carnival is expected to come in just one, fully-loaded version in the Indian car market. As such, it will likely get a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It will come in via the import route (Completely Built Unit or CBU) which means that the pricing could be close to the ₹50 lakh mark. The official pricing, of course, would be known at the October 3 launch.

