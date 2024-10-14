2024 Jeep Meridian bookings begin. Everything you should know before booking one

Jeep is gearing up to launch the updated iteration of the Meridian SUV in the Indian market. The SUV manufacturer has already started accepting bookings for the new Jeep Meridian . Prices of the updated Jeep Meridian SUV are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2024 Jeep Meridian is expected to come sporting a host of updates. It could come carrying some fresh features. The new Jeep Meridian could come sporting some new design elements as well. However, on the mechanical front, the SUV would come carrying the same engine and transmission.

The outgoing Jeep Meridian SUV was available in the price range of ₹31.23 lakh to ₹39.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the upcoming model to be priced slightly higher.

Here are the details of the 2024 Jeep Merdian SUV that we know so far.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

2024 Jeep Meridian: New features

The 2024 Jeep Meridian SUV will come with features like the Level 2 ADAS suite. The updated version of the SUV will come available in both five-seater and seven-seater configurations. For features, it will come loaded with more than 30 connected features and remotely accessible functions. The SUV will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an Alpine-sourced nine-speaker audio system, and a wireless charger.

On the safety front, the updated premium SUV will get features like six airbags as standard fitment, a 360-degree surround view camera, and front parking sensors.

2024 Jeep Meridian: Powertrain

The 2024 Jeep Meridian will continue with the same engine and gearbox as the outgoing model. It will come powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be available with transmission options of a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic unit. The SUV will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options across four variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: