2024 Hyundai Alcazar details confirmed. Check what has changed

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is all set for a launch next week on September 9, 2024. The new model will be the first major update to the Hyundai Creta based six/seven seater since its launch in 2021. Hyundai has already revealed the exterior and interior changes and the latest announcement confirms a host of new features and tech advancements that will make the SUV more appealing to buyers.

The updated Hyundai Alcazar boasts of a more striking design language than before with its redesigned front fascia, highlighted by a new grille and di

Now Hyundai has confirmed that the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will feature the 1.5 L Turbo GDi Petrol engine that delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to either a six speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

On the other hand, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will also get an option for diesel powertrain with the 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engine under the hood. The diesel mill is capable of producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Additionally, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will also get multiple drive modes - Normal, Eco, and Sport, alongwith traction modes - Snow, Mud, and Sand. The automatic variants of the Alcazar will also get paddle shifters while the Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature will be standard.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Safety

In terms of safety, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get 40 safety features as standard. The key safety features that are offered as standard include six airbags, Hill- Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The updated Alcazar will also get the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS functionalities with 19 attributes like Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and more.

Additionally, the bold new Hyundai Alcazar is equipped with safety enhancements like the Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain sensing wipers and ElectroChromic inside rear view mirror.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Updates

The facelift Hyundai Alcazar is more aggressively styled, thanks to the new front fascia housing a revised grille and an enclosure of H-shaped LED DRLs traced by a connecting LED lightbar. The side profile and rear also see changes with new 18 inch alloy wheels and new connected tailights.

In terms of colours, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to have nine colour choices, including eight monotones and one dual-tone combination. Colours constituting the monochromatic palette include Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Robust Emerald Pearl, Robust Emerald Matte, and Fiery Red.

Inside, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will get a dual-screen unit which combines both the main infotainment display and the driver's display into one large-looking unit, akin to the ones used in 2024 Hyundai Creta. Besides, the Hyundai Alcazar will also get captain seats on the second row in its 6-seater version with increased cushioning and a folding armrest. In its 7-seater version, there will be a one-touch tumble mechanism for easy access to the third-row seat.

