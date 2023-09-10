2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained

Hyundai has launched the new i20 facelift in India at a price range of ₹6.99 lakh and ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom) . The facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback comes with a sharper design and a host of new features. Also, it gets an updated safety equipment list and revised powertrains. The turbocharged petrol engine of the hatchback has been discontinued in the 2023 Hyundai i20. The automaker has also introduced an extended warranty of three years or one lakh kilometres for the updated i20.

The 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift is available in five different variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The hatchback is available in six monotone colour options and two dual-tone exterior shades. The monotone colour options are Fierry Red, Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver and Starry Night. The dual-tone paint options are Fierry Red with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof. The hatchback now comes with a single 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an iVT as an option.

(Also check: In pics: 2023 Hyundai i20 looks sharper and gets more features)

Here are the 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift variant-wise features explained.

Watch: Hyundai i20 2020 | First Drive Review | 1.2-Litre Petrol manual & 1.0-Litre Turbo iMT

Hyundai i20 Era

The base variant of the Hyundai i20 facelift is the Era, which is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The base variant gets safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, vehicle stability management control, seatbelt pre-tensioner, child seat anchor and reverse parking sensors as standard. Other features include halogen headlamps, body-cloured door handles, 14-inch steel wheels, body-coloured ORVMs, front-seat adjustable headrests, engine start-stop system, front power outlet, map lamps etc.

Hyundai i20 Magna

Hyundai i20 Magna sits above the Era. It is available in manual transmission only. It gets all the features available in the Era variant. Additionally, the Magna variant gets features such as the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers, sharkfin roof antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs and foldable key. Inside the cabin, it gets a fixed armrest, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a multifunction steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, rear AC vents etc.

Hyundai i20 Sportz

Hyundai i20 Sportz is available in both manual transmission and iVT options. In addition to the features offered in the Magna variant, it gets 16-inch dual-tone steel wheels, turn indicators on wing mirrors, tail lamps connecting the chrome garnish etc. Inside the cabin, the Sportz variant features a rear camera with a display on the infotainment system, automatic climate control with a digital display, cruise control, cooled glove box etc.

Hyundai i20 Asta

Asta is the second top variant of the Hyundai i20 facelift. In addition to the features offered in the Sportz variant, it gets LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL, a smart key, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, chrome-finished door handles etc. It also comes with puddle lamps, a burglar alarm, blue ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, a sliding-type front armrest, a rear wiper and washer, luggage lamp. It also comes with a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system with a sub-woofer.

Hyundai i20 Asta (O)

The Asta (O) is the top-end variant of the Hyundai i20 facelift. It is available in both manual gearbox and iVT options. In addition to the features offered in the Asta variant, it gets a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, height-adjustable seat belts for the driver and front passenger, rear seat adjustable headrests, Home to Car (H2C) with Alexa integration, ambient sounds of nature-influenced by Hyundai Verna, Hyundai Bluelink with over-the-air (OTA) map updates. It also gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system.

First Published Date: