2022 Nissan Patrol joins the wild 'Nismo' bloodline

Nissan on Wednesday revealed the new Nismo version of the 2021 Nissan Patrol globally in UAE. The SUV was spotted a number of times in the Middle East before making an official debut.

In the new Nismo avatar, the Nissan Patrol adopts a host of sportier styling cues for a more intimidating presence. The SUV is differentiated with its front lip spoiler, bolder grille and sculpted front-end. In addition to that, it also gets red styling embellishments that denote its Nismo bloodline out and loud. The aggressive body kit with red accents on the outside is complemented by the 22-inch RAYS forged wheels carried over from the pre-facelift model. For the record, it remains the same sixth-generation (Y62) Patrol that has been doing duty for a decade now, so it is not an all-new model.

Under the hood of the new Nissan Patrol Nismo sits the same naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 engine. This unit has been tuned to produce 428 PS of maximum power and 560 Nm of peak torque. The car comes kitted with Bilstein shock absorbers which have been part of Nismo-tuned suspension units when the original version was launched towards the end of 2015. The body of the SUV has also gone through some reinforcements for sportier driving dynamics, albeit, it still remains a very large and heavy vehicle.

For the record, Patrol is not the only Nissan SUV to have received the Nismo treatment as previously the Juke has also been offered in this spicy derivative with 218 hp powertrain as well as a choice between front- and all-wheel drive. Moreover, a Juke-R with the GT-R Nismo's engine was also once put to the production lines with over 600 hp on tap but it was a limited available product that was priced at $600,000.