2022 Hyundai Creta production begins in Brazil, may hit Indian shores later

Hyundai is all set to drive in the new generation Creta SUV in Brazil on August 25. Ahead of the official debut, the Korean carmaker has started production of the 2022 Creta at its facility in Piracicaba, Brazil.

The new Creta SUV, or Crete as it's known in Brazilian markets, will come with a new-look front face. It gets a redesigned grille, the most prominent of all the updates, which has a similar visual appeal seen in the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV's front face too.

Ken Ramirez, CEO of Hyundai in Brazil and South America, shared images of the 2022 Creta SUV at its facility on social networking platform Linkedin. He wrote, “A wonderful time at our Piracicaba factory! Production of the new generation Hyundai Creta2022 has officially started!"

“Built with the most advanced production and quality methodologies in Industry 4.0, the Hyundai Creta 2022 elevates the B-SUV segment with the best comfort and sophistication in the category , integrating a unique combination and features unprecedented in the segment, such as connectivity. Hyundai Bluelink, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Large Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Autonomous Braking System, a fully digital instrument cluster, and the industry's largest multimedia touchscreen interface," Ramirez added.

2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has already been launched in Russia. India may have to wait a bit longer to see the facelift version of Creta hit the markets.

Besides the front face of the new Creta, there are hardly any more visible changes on the facelift version of the SUV. The teaser released by Hyundai in Brazil shows similar headlight and taillight, alloy wheels and other exterior characteristics already seen in the Indian version.

On the inside, there is not much change in the facelift Creta. For the Brazil version, Hyundai has added a sunroof and digital panel among others in the SUV. It will be the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with the 7-inch digital driver display seen inside Creta in India, that will dominate the dashboard.

Creta is likely to get the ADAS, electronic parking brake, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor with camera like one can see on the Hyundai Alcazar as some of the safety features.

2022 Hyundai Creta is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit delivering 166 hp and 201 Nm of peak torque. It may also get a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine capable of churning out 120 hp and 171 Nm of peak torque. Sales of the new Creta is likely to begin later this year.