2024 Hyundai Creta drive review: Owner's perspective, eight years in the making

You know how some brands are universally admired to a degree that whatever new is brought to the table, success is almost taken for granted. Whether it is the latest edition of an iPhone or the next blockbuster movie of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the popularity is nearly assured. And so it is within the Indian automotive space as well with the Hyundai Creta carving out a place of prominence for itself over the course of the past almost nine years. Every update to the Creta has brought in more and more to the company's fold - from 2015 to 2018 to 2020. And now, it is time for the 2024 Hyundai Creta to build on the success.

With over 9.80 lakh Creta units sold since 2015, even the most unforgiving critic of Hyundai will cede that this mid-size SUV has achieved what no other has in India. In fact, the company says that it has sold one Creta unit every five minutes in the market. And I myself have been one of those, driving home the first-generation Creta E Plus petrol variant back in 2016. Over the years, I have taken plenty of learning from this SUV but remain mighty curious about what each update to it brings to the fore.

Little wonder then that when I had a chance to drive the latest 2024 Hyundai Creta in the sandy stretches of Jodhpur recently, the proverbial miles that the model has covered over these years became instantly evident. How much of this journey has worked and what does not for the SUV? Here is the first-drive review of 2024 Hyundai Creta:

2024 Hyundai Creta: Exteriors

Remember the first-generation Creta that set it all off for Hyundai in the SUV segment? Many, me included, firmly believe that if Santo helped Hyundai establish a foothold in India, it was that particular version of Creta that gave the brand wings here. And working in its favour was a sharp design language which was eventually replaced by a far more rounded approach that divided opinions even if it hardly impacted sales.

A closer look at the face of 2024 Hyundai Creta.

The latest Hyundai Creta, however, manages to taper the boxy design of the preceding model even if it still does not have the sharp lines of the initial model. The front grille has been reworked entirely and now appears like a more polished version of what the Venue sub-compact SUV has on offer. The DRL pattern on the upper portion of the grille, complete with sequential turn indicators, are unique while the bumper has been reworked as well and now comes with sportier skid plates. Adding a bit more muscle to the face and more pronounced character lines on the hood.

Over at the side, the length of the latest model has grown by 30 mm even though the wheelbase and all other dimensions remain the same. In fact, the latest Creta retains its design language from the side barring new alloy design on the 17-inch wheels.

A look at the side profile of the new Hyundai Creta SUV.

At the rear, the Creta is now perhaps its sharpest and smartest. The stretched LED bar over the trunk door connects the new tail lights - also with sequential turn indicators - on either side to give this SUV a more sophisticated look than ever before. And the new bumper completes what is a carefully carved profile from this angle.

A look at the rear profile of the updated Hyundai Creta. While smart, the size of the sequential turn indicators are a bit too small.

In terms of colour options, Creta gets rid of some shades while bringing in an all-new Robust Emerald Pearl hue. In all, there are six single-tone and one dual-tone body colour options on 2024 Hyundai Creta.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Interiors

Hyundai designers have devoted much of their time to the cabin of the Creta and the results show. And mostly in a positive way.

The cabin of the Creta has been improved by leaps and bounds to make the model relevant in current times. The latest version offers a stretched dashboard layout with an emphasis on a horizontal layout. The aircon vents have been redesigned, a storage section has been provided below the dashboard and just above the globvebox, the aircon control section has been updated while there is a magnetic pad on the right of the steering to pin a phone or photos.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift comes with a heavily revamped cabin that boasts a significantly updated dashboard.

The steering wheel design and layout has been carried forward but additional controls for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) have been incorporated. But the biggest highlight of the cabin is how the infotainment unit and the driver display screen have been merged into one single curved housing, taking the look and feel far closer to some luxury car models. The screen sizes remain the same but the all-digital interface on the driver display has been updated entirely with two dials that also switch to camera feed when turn indicators are activated. The colour scheme changes depending on the drive mode selected, another nifty touch.

The feature list is quite extensive too with most of these being carried forward while some being added for the first time. The stellar highlights include eight-way adjustable power driver seat, two-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (although there ought to have been wireless support), panoramic sunroof, voice-enabled controls in multiple languages, front seat ventilation and curtains for rear side windows.

In terms of precise space and comfort, the latest Creta doesn't feel different from what the preceding model was like. Sure, the cabin feels more airy because of the light-coloured upholstery and generously large windows but the increase in length has not exacly translated into more backroom space. Thankfuly, space was never at a premium in this SUV and kneeroom remains adequate while under-thigh support and headroom are par for the course as well. The Creta thus remains a perfect SUV for a family of four but even with three adults at the back, it isn't exactly cramped at all. A flat floorbed, rear AC vents and plenty of phone charging options help matters too.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Drive

Creta continues to come with a diesel motor under the hood even though many rivals have ditched the fuel type. Hyundai says there is still a sizeable demand for the engine option.

Hyundai has opted to carry forward its 1.5-litre MPi petrol motor on the Creta and this comes mated to a manual transmission unit and iVT. Then there is the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor too which has been taken forward and is mated to a manual gearbox and an AT.

But the one I got to drive during our trial run with the Creta was the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor that makes its debut on this particular model. It comes mated only to a seven-speed DCT.

With 159 bhp and a delicious 253 Nm of torque on offer, the Creta's turbo motor is enormously capable when being pushed towards triple-digit speeds. It remains steady and planted while responding to throttle inputs and the slightly heavier steering wheel and a stiffer suspension helps its cause greatly.

What's lacking though is that while the DCT is eager, it is also slightly dulled down from what we have experienced of it before. There is a microscopic pause from the unit when being overly enthusiastic on the Creta drive which will dull the overall experience for the absolutely eager driver. It is far from being a deal-breaker because there are paddle shifters for such drivers too and for most parts, the Creta is tailormade for doing city rides with arrogant ease.

Tweaks to the suspension and steering set up on the turbo variant of the Creta give it more confidence at high speeds.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Safety and ADAS

Hyundai has equipped Creta with around 30 safety features as standard while there are around 70 overall safety highlights on the model. Some of the standard safety features include six airbags and Electronic Stability Control but the addition of ADAS is the biggest leg-up for the Creta against many of its rivals.

Level 2 ADAS on Creta allows its 360-degree camera and radar system to offer multiple functionalities for a more convenient drive. I tested the Forward Collission Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Rear Cross Traffic functions in particular and found all of these worked as were meant to. Of course, ADAS is restricted to the upper variants of the Creta, variants which command a higher asking price.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Verdict

It will take much longer than a few hours behind the wheel of the Creta to form a solid opinion about the latest model. But what is almost certain is that Hyundai will continue to sell the model in big numbers. Perhaps even bigger numbers than before. And that's because of the goodwill that the name has earned for itself in the Indian car market.

But even on its own, the 2024 Hyundai Creta does benefit from a now more sensible design update on the outside while the cabin feels more premium than before. ADAS and the turbo-petrol motor are great additions although the turbo-petrol motor ought to have also come with a manual gearbox. Space too could have improved considering the overall length has gone up marginally. At its introductory pricing though, the 2024 Hyundai Creta appears absolutely determined to keep the crown firmly on its head.

