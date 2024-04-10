2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India. Check what's new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 10, 2024

Hyundai has updated the Ioniq 5 for 2024. 

The electric crossover gets a new colour scheme for the exterior as well as the interior

The new exterior colour shade is called  Titan Grey

The new interior colour option is called Obsidian Black 

Hyundai has not made any changes to the existing exterior and interior colour options. 

Apart from this, there are no changes to the Ioniq 5. 

Customers can book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of 1 lakh.

The Ioniq 5 is priced at 46.05 lakh ex-showroom

