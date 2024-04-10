2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India. Check what's new

Hyundai has updated the Ioniq 5 for 2024.
The electric crossover gets a new colour scheme for the exterior as well as the interior
The new exterior colour shade is called Titan Grey
The new interior colour option is called Obsidian Black
Hyundai has not made any changes to the existing exterior and interior colour options.
Apart from this, there are no changes to the Ioniq 5.
Customers can book the Hyundai IONIQ 5 with an initial booking amount of ₹1 lakh.
The Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹46.05 lakh ex-showroom