2024 Hyundai Creta: Official images of India's most-awaited SUV revealed

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM
The 2024 Hyundai Creta will look significantly different from the model on sale at present while also offering a turbo 1.5-litre petrol motor. ADAS is
...
Hyundai Creta
The incoming and updated Hyundai Creta SUV will come with multiple colour options as well as offer a number of engine and transmission choices.
Hyundai Creta
2024 Hyundai Creta is all set for its official launch in the Indian car market on January 16 and the Korean company has been busy revealing key details about its best-selling SUV in the run-up to the big day. On Wednesday, Hyundai revealed what are the first set of official images of the 2024 Creta, showcasing the mid-size SUV in its fill glory.

Launched for the first time in 2015, the Hyundai Creta remains a power player in the segment and with over nine lakh units sold, is a blockbuster hit in the automotive market as a whole. The 2024 Hyundai Creta is looking to build on the enormous success of the model and will come with very noticable design updates on the outside, more features as well as a turbo petrol motor under the hood.

While the Creta has previously been spotted on trial runs and covered in camouflage, some leaked images of the model also surfaced online recently. Hyundai last week went on to reveal design sketches of Creta and the latest set of actual images of the model bring out some key exterior design highlights in the clearest form yet. The front bumper, for instance, is absolutely new and gets an updated head light and DRL design. The front bumper too has been redone for what appears to be a more muscular visual appeal.

Creta
The 2024 Hyundai Creta will retain its dimensions but will rely on its styling updates to further its already healthy prospects in the Indian SUV market.
Creta
At the back, the 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a stretched light bar while the tail light design too has been reworked upon. The bumper here too has been updated while the overall profile appears to be less rounded than the profile of the model on sale at present.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has already confirmed several key aspects of the updated Creta SUV.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Engine and transmission options:

Hyundai is bringing in its 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine to the updated Creta but it will be reserved for the top variant alone. Apart from this, the 2024 Creta will also come with 1.5l MPi petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi diesel engine options.

Creta
Although not officially confirmed, it appears that the suspension set up of the updated Creta may have been reworked.
Creta
There will also bje several transmission choices on the 2024 Creta model and this will include six-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and six-speed Automatic transmission.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Variants

The new Hyundai Creta will be spread across as many as seven broad variants. The 2024 Creta will come in E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O) variants.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Bookings

Bookings for Hyundai Creta were opened earlier this month for a token amount of 25,000. The Creta can be booked either at company dealerships or through Hyundai's Click to Buy online sales channel.

2023 Hyundai Creta vs rivals

Once launched, the newest Hyundai Creta will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, among others.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST

