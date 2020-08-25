Honda is gearing-up to launch the new 2020 Jazz BS 6 in the Indian market soon. The car was also spotted parked at a dealership backyard very recently.

Honda's premium hatchback will be launched in three variants - V, VX and ZX. The previously available 'S' grade will not be found anymore, dealer sources suggest.

The base 'V' grade will get features such as LED DRLs, gloss black front grille, cruise control, jack knife retractable key, flush fit rear parking sensors, and chrome ring on steering wheel controls.

The second in list 'VX' variant will get features (in addition to V grade) such as soft touch pad dashboard, start/stop button with white and red illumination (MT specific), and Honda Smart Key system with keyless remote (MT specific).

The 'ZX' variant will be top-spec trim and will receive features (in addition to VX grade) such as electric sunroof with one-touch open/close function and auto reverse, LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps.

More details on the new Jazz will be made available at the time of the launch which is rumoured to take place on Wednesday (August 26th).

Under the hood of the new Jazz BS 6 will sit a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which will come mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox with paddle shifters.

The new Jazz can be pre-booked for a token amount of ₹21,000 at the authorised HCIL dealerships across the country. It can even be reserved on 'Honda from Home' online channel. As far as pricing goes, the new Jazz BS 6 is likely to be priced somewhere from ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom).