The 2020 Jazz BS 6 is going to be the next big launch from Honda in India. The company has already started accepting official bookings on the updated hatchback for a token amount of ₹21,000 at its official dealerships. The car can also be pre-booked online at a reservation amount of ₹5,000.

The premium hatchback has now been spotted online, indicating that the launch might just be around the corner.

The Honda Jazz BS 6 has already been revealed previously in the production form. The new model promises some minor design updates over its predecessor. It gets a new high-gloss black grille featuring chrome accents, new LED head lights with DRLs, refreshed LED fog lamps, a signature rear LED wing light and redesigned bumpers.

Coming over to the inside, the Jazz now gets a one-touch electric sunroof, cruise control, smart entry and push-button start/stop. The new Jazz is also going to receive a unique dual mode 'Paddle Shift' option for its CVT variants.

2020 Honda Jazz BS 6. Image Credits: Youtube/Ujjwalsaxena

Apart from this, major updates will be reserved for its mechanicals as it will now be plonked with a BS 6-compliant 1.2-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine which will be made available in both manual as well as CVT options. This BS 6-compliant engine develops 89 bhp of power against 110 Nm of peak torque output.

Some of the key rivals to the Honda Jazz include Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Volkswagen Polo.