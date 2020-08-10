Honda Jazz update promises to galvanize the premium hatchback segment with the company announcing several design changes on the outside and a more feature-packed cabin. Pre-launch bookings for the car were opened on Monday.

Honda Jazz 2020 promises to offer several design updates that include a new high-gloss black grille with chrome accents, new LED head lights with DRLs, refreshed LED fog lamps, a signature rear LED wing light and re-designed front and rear bumpers.

Inside the much-acclaimed, spacious and versatile cabin of the Jazz, a one-touch electric sunroof will make its debut, apart from cruise control, smart entry and push-button start/stop. Honda says the new Jazz will also be the only car in its segment to be equipped with steering-wheel-mounted unique dual mode 'Paddle Shift' option for CVT variants.

The 2020 Jazz will be powered by BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol engine available in both manual and CVT transmission. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, has said that this is due to the overwhelming demand in the past for petrol engine in the Jazz. "Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants," he said. "With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment."

The new Jazz can be booked for an amount of ₹21,000 at HCIL dealerships across the country or even on 'Honda from Home' online channel.