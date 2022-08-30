0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer

Acceleration time for any hypercar is a crucial element. In a number of production hypercars, sprinting 0-96 kmph is possible in less than two seconds. However, if someone dreams of reaching that mark in less than one second, that too is possible, claims a Rimac engineer. This seems to be under development as the Croatian hypercar manufacturer has close ties with Bugatti.

Rimac Nevera, the company’s latest product, can sprint to 96 kmph in 1.85 seconds. However, Matija Renic, Rimac Nevera’s Chief Program Engineer, believes production cars can do the acceleration in under one second. However, while speaking this to The Drive, Renic didn't reveal the exact acceleration timing. He instead said that below one second is possible. "We can’t explain how quick that actually is – theory says that one second is exactly "the duration of 9,192,631,770 periods of the radiation corresponding to the transition between the two hyperfine levels of the ground state of the cesium-133 atom," he added.

Interestingly, he also indicated that it is about production vehicles, not concept cars. Dedicated drag racing cars can do this at the track with slicks, but it seems that traction on the street will be the deciding factor. The Nevera electric hypercar is close to this achievement.

However, Renic claims that Nevera wasn’t built only with acceleration in mind. "Figures here and there, we are very proud of them, but the car is more than that. It’s not a one-trick pony, it’s not a dragster that you take to the drag strip and achieve the best times, and that’s it. The car is actually very, very complex, showing you what automotive technology in the future can do. And it’s also very usable and very friendly from the user's perspective," said Renic.

