2025 Yezdi Adventure launch indefinitely postponed amidst Indo-Pak tensions

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure was slated to be launched on May 15, 2025. However, the company has now sent out an update to the media that the launch has been indefinitely postponed in the wake of the tensions on the front lines between India and Pakistan. The two-wheeler maker said it decided to postpone the launch “out of respect for the prevailing priorities" and to show solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

2025 Yezdi Adventure launch indefinitely delayed

Classic Legends in a statement said, “In view of the current situation and the evolving national context, we believe it is our responsibility to stand with our forces and show solidarity. We have therefore taken the decision to postpone the event out of respect for the prevailing priorities. We believe this is the most appropriate step at this time, and we appreciate your understanding."

The Yezdi Adventure receives comprehensive updates in 2024 including a new engine, colour schemes and decals, revised suspension, and more

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will arrive sometime later in the year, albeit, we don’t have the new launch timeline at the moment. The adventure motorcycle received comprehensive upgrades last year including a new engine, revised styling, new colours and decals, and improved build quality. Yezdi is expected to build on the improvements with updates like OBD-2B compliance, new colours and graphics, and more.

2025 Yezdi Adventure: What to expect?

The changes are likely to be incremental on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure with power coming from the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, now with OBD-2B compliance. The motor currently produces 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Yezdi also made improvements to the suspension setup last year, which could see further changes in the upcoming version.

We also expect the motorcycle to get switchable ABS bringing the option to turn off rear ABS completely. The current ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road - are likely to be carried over. The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is likely to arrive with a slight price revision. The current range starts from ₹2.10 lakh, going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike competes against the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, Hero XPulse 210, KTM 250 Adventure, and Royal Enfield Scram 440.

