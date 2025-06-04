2025 Yezdi Adventure launched at 2.15 lakh

HT Auto
The updated Yezdi Adventure arrives with a host of changes, most notable of which is the new design language.

Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Adventure
The Yezdi Adventure gets a rugged styling and is priced starting at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom.
After a slight delay owing to the geopolitical unrest in the country last month, Classic Legends has launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure in India with prices starting at 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant of the ADV has been priced at 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom) and the manufacturer has opened bookings for the motorbike.

The updated Yezdi Adventure arrives with a host of changes, most notable of which is the new design language. The new face not only gives the model its own identity but also arrives with new features.

2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure gets a new headlamp cluster, featuring a twin headlamp setup. The styling seems to take inspiration from the older BMW GS models but looks fresh nevertheless. There’s a new LED DRL as well. The brand has also tweaked the other panels with a revised fuel tank, side panels and tail section. The Adventure looks more premium, as a result. Other elements have been carried over including the crash guards around the fuel tank, which were revamped only last year. The ADV now gets an adjustable visor along with switchable traction control and a switchable anti-lock braking system.

2025 Yezdi Adventure: Specifications

The updated Yezdi Adventure continues with the same motor that was introduced last year. The new 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine produces 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes with discs at either end.

The updated Yezdi Adventure comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard, while the digital instrument console has been carried over and comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Yezdi has also introduced new colours on the 2025 Adventure.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2025, 16:30 PM IST
