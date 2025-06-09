2025 Yezdi Adventure gets a few, yet significant changes. Key highlights

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes with a host of changes making it distinctive from the previous model.

Classic Legends launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure motorcycle in India just a few days ago. Launched at a starting price of ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes priced up to ₹2.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Available in six different colour choices, the new Yezdi Adventure features a few yet significant changes over its predecessor.

The adventure motorcycle segment in the Indian motorcycle market has been witnessing an increasing level of demand and sales, especially from the young generation of consumers who seek lifestyle products rather than just mundane commuters. The Yezdi Adventure comes addressing those consumers, and it challenges the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

If you are planning to buy the Yezdi Adventure, here are the key highlights of the new ADV.