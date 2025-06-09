2025 Yezdi Adventure gets a few, yet significant changes. Key highlights
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes with a host of changes making it distinctive from the previous model.
Classic Legends launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure motorcycle in India just a few days ago. Launched at a starting price of ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes priced up to ₹2.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Available in six different colour choices, the new Yezdi Adventure features a few yet significant changes over its predecessor.
The adventure motorcycle segment in the Indian motorcycle market has been witnessing an increasing level of demand and sales, especially from the young generation of consumers who seek lifestyle products rather than just mundane commuters. The Yezdi Adventure comes addressing those consumers, and it challenges the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.
If you are planning to buy the Yezdi Adventure, here are the key highlights of the new ADV.
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure comes with a refreshed design language that makes it carve out a new identity for itself. It gets a blend of modern and retro adventure motorcycle design elements. For example, the new headlight cluster can be mentioned. The pairing of the projector headlight with the multi-reflector unit gives the new Yezdi Adventure a unique face. This promises to help improve illumination in the dark, which wasn’t that great on the pre-updated iteration of the Yezdi Adventure. There is a new, twin LED tail light cluster as well, which sets the motorcycle apart from other adventure bikes available on the market. The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is available in six different colour options, which give the bike a distinctive look.
In terms of features, the new Yezdi Adventure gets LED headlamps and LED taillights, an LCD display on the instrument cluster, an adjustable visor, traction control, etc. Also, it gets three ABS modes, which are - Road, Rain, and Off-road.
Powering the newly launched 2025 Yezdi Adventure motorcycle is a 334 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and churns out 29.20 bhp peak power and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque. The motorcycle gets an assist and slipper clutch.
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is built on a steel frame that is suspended by a 41 mm telescopic front fork and a seven-step, preload-adjustable monoshock rear absorber at the back. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Braking is taken care of by a 320 mm disc brake at the front and a 240 mm disc brake at the rear.
