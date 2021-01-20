S60 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of S60 T4 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 52.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S60 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of S60 T4 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 52.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of T4 Inscription is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L B4204T6 I4 Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1300 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 BootSpace: 442 Mileage of T4 Inscription is 14.08 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less