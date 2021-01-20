Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Mileage
|14.08 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
S60 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of S60 T4 Inscription (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 52.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of T4 Inscription is 60 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
