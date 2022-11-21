HT Auto
Volvo S60 Specifications

Volvo S60 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 45,90,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1969.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
4.5 out of 5
45.9 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Volvo S60 Specs

Volvo S60 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S60 measures 4,761 mm in length, 2,040 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,872 mm. The ground clearance of S60 ...Read More

Volvo S60 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
T4 Inscription
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.08
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
180
Engine Type
2.0L B4204T6 I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
845
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Ground Clearance
142
Length
4761
Wheelbase
2872
Kerb Weight
1700
Height
1431
Width
2040
Bootspace
442
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Blond / Charcoal, Charcoal, Brown / Charcoal
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

Volvo S60 News

The Volvo S60 was last updated in India in January 2021.
Volvo S60 delisted from India lineup: Details here
21 Nov 2022
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging
23 Feb 2022
The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge
15 Dec 2020
Volvo S60 D3 review, test drive
Volvo S60 D3 review, test drive
21 Jan 2013
Volvo-S60-D3-review-test-drive
Volvo S60 D3 review, test drive
5 Dec 2012
View all
 

Volvo S60 Variants & Price List

Volvo S60 price starts at ₹ 45.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo S60 comes in 1 variants. Volvo S60 top variant price is ₹ 45.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
T4 Inscription
45.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

