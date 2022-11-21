Volvo S60 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo S60 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The S60 measures 4,761 mm in length, 2,040 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,872 mm. The ground clearance of S60 is 142. A five-seat model, Volvo S60 sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo S60 price starts at ₹ 45.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 45.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo S60 comes in 1 variants. Volvo S60 top variant price is ₹ 45.9 Lakhs.
₹45.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
