Volvo S60 Black Edition breaks cover, features black accents and badging

The Black Edition model is available on the plug-in hybrid Volvo S60 Recharge as well as the mild hybrid Volvo S60 Momentum and R-Design trims.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 09:50 AM
2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition
Volvo Car has launched a special Black Edition to its S60 sedan in the US featuring exclusive high gloss black accents and badging. The new model will arrive at select retailers this spring and will be available in limited quantities only with fewer than 450 units being produced for model year 2022.

The Black Edition model is available on the plug-in hybrid S60 Recharge as well as the mild hybrid S60 Momentum and R-Design trims. The Black Edition model adds to the standard feature list of these trims and features exclusive high gloss black 19-inch wheels and standard metallic paint.

The front of the special edition features high gloss black on the grille, Volvo badge, and grille slash. On the side, high gloss black wheels and window trim give the Black Edition a distinct look when compared with other S60 trims. At the rear, all badging such as the Volvo wordmark, model name, and motor designations are all in in high gloss black while the tailpipes have also been darkened.

(Also read | Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report)

The special edition is offered in two colours - Onyx Black Metallic that makes the high gloss black accents blend in, and the Crystal White Metallic for a high contrast look.

The Black Edition is being built in the US at the Volvo Cars Ridgeville, SC plant, and it was developed specifically for the US market and designed at the Volvo US design studio in California. “The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company," said Eric Beak, head of design for Volvo Car USA. “We’re very proud that the Black Edition has been designed here in the US and will be built by our US team in South Carolina."

 

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 09:49 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo S60 Volvo Car Volvo Volvo S60 Black Edition
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

