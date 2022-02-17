HT Auto
Home Cars Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report

Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report

Volvo plans to produce both the electric version of XC90 and the existing hybrid one as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 01:21 PM
The Volvo Concept Recharge is seen as a possible electric successor to the XC90.
The Volvo Concept Recharge is seen as a possible electric successor to the XC90.

Swedish luxury car brand Volvo is planning to give its flagship SUV XC90 one final makeover before its electric conversion. Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in an interaction with the Automotive News that the company aims to facelift the XC90 SUV and keep it in production before the carmaker totally switches to electric vehicles in 2030.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 65.31 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Volvo Cars receives triple recognition for its sustainability performance)

As Samuelsson has indicated, the luxury car brand might produce both the electric-powered XC90 successor and hybrid XC90 SUV initially.

The automaker previewed the all-electric XZC90 successors last year through its Concept Recharge model. The production version of the electric luxury SUV is expected to be christened as Embla. It will enter production at Volvo's US plant later this year. The hybrid XC90 on the other hand is built at the company's Torslanda plant in Sweden. This gives Volvo an opportunity to produce both models.

“That’s an advantage of building the new one in Charleston," Samuelsson said, while further adding “Why should we close down the old one in Torslanda when you still have a market for hybrids, especially in America and China."

Volvo introduced the second-generation XC90 luxury SIV to the global market back in 2014 and didn't facelift it until the 2021 model year. The 2021 model has received slightly tweaked bumpers and grille. According to Samuelsson, the next facelift version of the SUV will give it a better-looking exterior. However, there will be no mechanical upgrades, as he hinted.

“We will even look into upgrading it so it looks a bit better. But, technology-wise, we’ll invest in the new generation of all-electric cars," Samuelsson said.

The Volvo XC90 is one of the best-selling cars from the brand. Despite being an aged model, the SUV has sold 108,231 units in 2021, registering a sales surge of 17 per cent. Another facelift would further refresh the vehicle's appeal before it shifts to an electric powertrain.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 01:21 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC90 Volvo XC90 SUV luxury car luxury SUv
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to launch on this date
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn
Renault-Nissan has become a small and fragile manufacturer, says Carlos Ghosn
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available for purchase in 20 Indian cities
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Almost half of drivers in UK would sign up for electric cars: Study
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices
Honda H’ness CB350, CB350RS now in CSD stores in these cities. Check prices

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city