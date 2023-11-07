Saved Articles

Skoda Superb vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Skoda Superb and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Superb
Skoda Superb
Sportline AT
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system2.0L B4204T6 I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
996.6845
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.114.08
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,01,13052,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
32,85,00045,90,000
RTO
3,57,5004,65,330
Insurance
1,58,1302,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,7011,13,312

Skoda Superbnull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic31.99 - 34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Superb vs A4

