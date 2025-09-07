hamburger icon
VinFast VF6 Specifications

VinFast VF6 is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,49,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs*
VinFast VF6 Specs

VinFast VF6 comes in two electric variant options. A two-seat model, VinFast VF6 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.

VinFast VF6 Specifications and Features

Wind Infinity

VinFast VF6 Alternatives

Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 LakhsEx-Showroom
3XO EV Specs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
XUV 400 EV Specs
UPCOMING
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

14 - 20 LakhsEx-Showroom
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
ZS EV Specs
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
Curvv EV Specs
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Nexon EV Specs

VinFast VF6 Related News

VinFast VF6 Variants & Price List

VinFast VF6 price starts at ₹ 16.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). VinFast VF6 comes in 3 variants. VinFast VF6's top variant is Wind Infinity

16.49 Lakhs*
59.6 KWh
468 Km
17.79 Lakhs*
59.6 KWh
468 Km
18.29 Lakhs*
130 kmph
468 km
