VinFast VF6 Specifications

VinFast VF6 comes in two electric variant options. A two-seat model, VinFast VF6 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.
VinFast VF6 price starts at ₹ 16.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). VinFast VF6 comes in 3 variants. VinFast VF6's top variant is Wind Infinity
₹16.49 Lakhs*
59.6 KWh
468 Km
₹17.79 Lakhs*
59.6 KWh
468 Km
₹18.29 Lakhs*
130 kmph
468 km
Popular VinFast Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026