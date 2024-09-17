Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Astor Smart Blackstorm CVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SmartAstor is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Astor Smart Blackstorm CVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.23 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart Blackstorm CVT is 48 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: