MG Astor Smart Blackstorm

4.5 out of 5
MG Astor Front Left Side
MG Astor Front View
MG Astor Grille
MG Astor Headlight
MG Astor Left Side View
MG Astor Rear Left View
4.5 out of 5
16.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MG Astor Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Astor Smart Blackstorm Latest Updates

Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Astor Smart Blackstorm in Delhi is Rs. 16.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Smart Blackstorm

  • Engine Type: VTi-TECH 1.5
  • Max Torque: 144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 48 litres
  • BootSpace: 488 litres
    MG Astor Smart Blackstorm Price

    Smart Blackstorm
    ₹16.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,47,800
    RTO
    1,56,780
    Insurance
    67,306
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,72,386
    EMI@35,946/mo
    MG Astor Smart Blackstorm Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    VTi-TECH 1.5
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    144 Nm @ 4400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    108 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 55 R17
    Length
    4323 mm
    Wheelbase
    2585 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1271 kg
    Width
    1809 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    488 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    48 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen,Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    10.1 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Tuxedo Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MG Astor Smart Blackstorm EMI
    EMI32,351 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,05,147
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,05,147
    Interest Amount
    4,35,942
    Payable Amount
    19,41,089

    MG Astor other Variants

    Sprint
    ₹11.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,98,000
    RTO
    81,860
    Insurance
    50,752
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,31,112
    EMI@24,312/mo
    Shine
    ₹13.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹15.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹16.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro
    ₹16.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 MT
    ₹17.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sharp Pro CVT
    ₹18.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Smart Blackstorm CVT
    ₹18.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 CVT
    ₹18.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Savvy Pro CVT
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Savvy Pro Sangria CVT
    ₹19.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Savvy Pro Sangria Turbo AT
    ₹20.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1349 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
