Astor is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Astor Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 CVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionAstor is a 5 seater SUV which has 13 variants. The price of Astor Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 CVT in Delhi is Rs. 18.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Sharp Pro EverGreen 1.5 CVT is 48 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Heater and specs like: