Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 1.07 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.25 Crore in Rajkot.
Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB.
The Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Rajkot for 1993 cc to 2999 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.07 Crore - 1.25 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is mainly compared to BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in Rajkot, Mercedes-Benz GLS which starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr in Rajkot and Audi Q8 2024 starting at Rs. 1.17 Cr in Rajkot.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.07 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.22 Crore Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB ₹ 1.25 Crore
