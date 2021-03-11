Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest With Cup Holder

Split Rear Seat 40:20:40 split

Driver Seat Adjustment 18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support for

Interior Colours Canberra Beige / Black, Black

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Front Seatback Pockets Yes