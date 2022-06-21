Home > New Cars > Mercedes-Benz > Gle > Mercedes-Benz GLE On Road Price in Raipur

Mercedesbenz Gle On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
+25
images
Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gle
Check latest offers

Mercedes-Benz GLE Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
300d 4MATIC LWB

1950 cc | 241 bhp |

₹ 90.65 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
7,990,000
RTO
744,100
Insurance
330,878
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
9,065,478
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,41,296
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
215
Length
4924
Wheelbase
2995
Height
1772
Width
1947
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Engine Type
OM654 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1309.44
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.08
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
265 / 45 R19
Bootspace
630
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
93
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mercedes-benz Gle
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a big and bold looking SUV that draws inspiration from the Mercedes X-Class pick-up truck. Its front fascia gets a wide octagonal grille which is flanked by new multibeam LED headlamps. It is available in three variants - 300d 4MATIC LWB, 400d 4MATIC LWB Hip Hop Edition and 450 4MATIC LWB.

Locate Mercedes-benz Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Mercedes-benz City Star

mapicon
Nh-6, Great Eastern Road,tatibandh Rd,tatibandh,raipur, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 492099
phoneicon
+91 - 8518887156

Check Latest Offers on Gle

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Gle

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue