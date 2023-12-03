Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Mercedes-Benz GLE On Road Price in Nagpur

96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Nagpur
GLE Price in Nagpur

Mercedes-Benz GLE on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 1.16 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant goes up to Rs. 1.36 Crore in Nagpur. Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.16 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.32 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB₹ 1.36 Crore
Mercedes-Benz GLE Variant Wise Price List in Nagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,40,000
RTO
15,25,920
Insurance
4,03,194
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Nagpur)
1,15,69,614
EMI@2,48,676/mo
400d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Automatic
View breakup
450d 4MATIC LWB
₹1.36 Crore*On-Road Price
2989 cc
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
X5 Price in Nagpur
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.05 - 1.09 Cr
GLS Price in Nagpur
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024

Audi Q8 2024

1.17 Cr Onwards
View similar Cars
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr
Discovery Price in Nagpur
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr
Q8 Price in Nagpur
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
X4 Price in Nagpur

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Mercedes-Benz GLE News

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband and content creator Zaid Darbar picked up their new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d
Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth over 1 crore
3 Dec 2023
Badminton player Saina Nehwal recently took the delivery of her new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.61 crore (ex-showroom)
Badminton player Saina Nehwal brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV. Check out the price
18 Nov 2023
The latest GLE comes in three broad variants - the GLE 300d, GLE 450d and this GLE 450 - with engines on all three paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE sits between the GLC and the GLS in the SUV product lineup for the company in India.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV launched in India. Check price, features and all that's new
2 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz will drive in the 2023 facelift version of the GLE SUV in India a week ahead of Diwali. It is expected to be offered in three variants - 300 d, GLE 450 d and GLE 450.
Mercedes GLE facelift to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
1 Nov 2023
Mercedes-Benz GLE Videos

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
