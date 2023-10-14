What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai? In Navi Mumbai, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 50,53,315.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai? In Navi Mumbai, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 5,80,686.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai? The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Navi Mumbai are Rs 1,11,629.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 5,80,686, Insurance - Rs. 1,11,629, FASTag - Rs. 1,000, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in ##cityName## as Rs. 50,53,315 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Gla is the Mercedes-Benz 220d 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 56,21,313 in Navi Mumbai.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Navi Mumbai starts at Rs. 50,53,315 and goes upto Rs. 56,21,313. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.