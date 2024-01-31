Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 59.46 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 68.37 Lakhs in Thane.
Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and
Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and 1950 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Thane for 1332 cc to 1950 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 59.46 - 68.37 Lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is mainly compared to BMW X1 which starts at Rs. 49.5 Lakhs in Thane, Toyota Fortuner Legender which starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs in Thane and Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Thane.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 ₹ 59.46 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC ₹ 65.81 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line ₹ 68.37 Lakhs
