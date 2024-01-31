HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLA On Road Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Right Side
1/19
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Left View
2/19
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front Right View
3/19
Mercedes-Benz GLA Front View
4/19
Mercedes-Benz GLA Rear View
5/19
Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Side View
6/19
6/19
50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thane
GLA Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 59.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 68.37 Lakhs in Thane. Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of 1332 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200₹ 59.46 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC₹ 65.81 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line₹ 68.37 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLA Variant Wise Price List in Thane

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
200
₹59.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1332 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,50,000
RTO
6,95,130
Insurance
1,99,875
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Thane)
59,45,505
EMI@1,27,792/mo
220d 4MATIC
₹65.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
220d 4MATIC AMG Line
₹68.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz GLA FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Thane is Rs. 68.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Thane amount to Rs. 8.96 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLA in Thane is Rs. 1.21 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Thane are Rs. 2.51 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line in Thane includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 56.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 8.96 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.51 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 68.37 Lakhs.

