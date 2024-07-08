HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMercedes-BenzEQBOn Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQB On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz EQB Front Right Side
1/13
Mercedes-Benz EQB Front View
2/13
Mercedes-Benz EQB Grille
3/13
Mercedes-Benz EQB Fuel Tank
4/13
Mercedes-Benz EQB Brand Logo
5/13
Mercedes-Benz EQB Model Name
View all Images
6/13
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
81.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

EQB Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQB on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 74.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz EQB top variant goes up to Rs. 80.93 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Plus₹ 74.08 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC₹ 80.93 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQB Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

250 Plus

₹74.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70.5 KWh
!60 Kmph
423 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,92,849
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
74,08,349
EMI@1,59,234/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

350 4MATIC

₹80.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
66.5 KWh
160 Kmph
423 Km
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz EQB Alternatives

BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
iX1 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EQA Price in Thiruvananthapuram
UPCOMING
Kia EV6 Facelift

Kia EV6 Facelift

65 - 75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EV6 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

62.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C40 Recharge Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
EX40 Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQB News

Mercedes has launched a five-seater version of the EQB electric SUV in India with level--2 ADAS technology, AMG pack and more.
Mercedes-Benz adds 5-seater variant to the EQB electric SUV. Check price, range
8 Jul 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB and EQA arrive with subtle changes on the cosmetic and feature front, and are likely to arrive in India next year
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB facelifts unveiled with cosmetic tweaks, new features
26 Aug 2023
The EQB is the all-electric version of Mercedes GLB (right) which is also going to be launched with it. Mercedes is targeting an audience which desires three-rows of seating space in an SUV body shape.
Mercedes GLB SUV and EQB electric car launched in India. Check highlights
2 Dec 2022
The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Mercedes-Benz GLB & EQB electric SUV launched in India, priced from 63.8 Lakh
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB, GLB to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
1 Dec 2022
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQB News

Mercedes-Benz EQB Videos

Tesla has announced its India launch soon after its CEO Elon Musk met PM Narendra Modi in the United States. Mercedes-Benz, India's leading luxury carmaker with several EVs on offer, reflects on its EV strategy in the upcoming scenario.
Tesla to launch in India: Will it impact Mercedes-Benz’s EV plans?
23 Jun 2023
Mercedes EQB and GLB, both offering three rows in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain offer multiple choices for customers looking to buy a more affordable luxury SUV.
Mercedes bets on EQB and GLB to target mid-luxury segment
2 Dec 2022
Mercedes Benz will launch the EQB electric SUV (left) and the GLB three-row SUV (right) in India on December 2.
Mercedes EQB and GLB: First Drive Review
30 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB (right) is the fourth electric model from the German auto giant in India. It is also India's first seven-seater luxury electric SUV based on its ICE version GLB (left),
Mercedes EQB and GLB SUVs to launch soon: Quick walkaround on what to expect
25 Nov 2022
Mercedes EQB will be the fourth EV model to be launched in India after the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG.
Mercedes EQB launch in India: All you need to know
8 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQB FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 80.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQB in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.50 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 3.18 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 77.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,000, insurance - Rs. 3.18 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 80.93 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details