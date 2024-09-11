Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The CLE Cabriolet measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,861 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. A four-seat model, Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less