Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Front Left Side
1/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Grille
2/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Headlight
3/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Left Side View
4/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Taillight
5/13
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Wheel
6/13

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,10,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1999 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet mileage is 9.7 kmpl.
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specs

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a four-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.7 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The CLE ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Specifications and Features

300 AMG Line
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.6 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone suspension
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension
Rear Tyres
R19
Bootspace
385 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Height
1424 mm
Kerb Weight
1985 kg
Length
4850 mm
Width
1861 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Digital Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Tonka brown / black/Power red / black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India as a CBU
Actor Shekhar Suman gets the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet worth 1.10 crore
11 Sept 2024
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet arrives in India with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine while the soft top can be opened or closed within 20 seconds at speeds of up to 60 kmph
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India, priced at 1.10 crore
8 Aug 2024
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow
7 Aug 2024
The managing director of Mercedes-Benz said that the automaker is observing a rise in Indian demand for EVs as a first car. | FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz installs a hubcap.
Mercedes-Benz sees more Indian buyers choosing EVs as first luxury car
17 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
