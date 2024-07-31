HT Auto
Maserati Grecale Front Left View
Maserati Grecale Left Side View
Maserati Grecale Rear Left View
Maserati Grecale Wheel
Maserati Grecale Headlight
Maserati Grecale Taillight
Maserati Grecale Specifications

Maserati Grecale is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,31,00,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1995 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
1.31 - 2.05 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Maserati Grecale Specs

Maserati Grecale comes in three petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Grecale measures 4,859 mm in length, 1,979 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,901 mm. A five-seat model, ...Read More

Maserati Grecale Specifications and Features

Select Variant: Trofeo
Trofeo
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
V6 MHEV
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R21
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
64 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Height
1659 mm
Length
4859 mm
Width
1979 mm
Wheelbase
2901 mm
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Customisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Maserati Grecale Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

93.55 Lakhs - 2.85 Cr
Defender Specs
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

1.32 - 1.37 Cr
GLS Specs
UPCOMING
BMW X6 Facelift

BMW X6 Facelift

1.49 Cr Onwards
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Range Rover Sport Specs
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr Onwards
Levante Specs

Maserati Grecale News

Stay up to date with the latest and big developments from the Indian and global automotive markets.
Auto news recap, July 30: Maserati Grecale launch, Yezdi Adventure teased & more
31 Jul 2024
Maserati Grecale comes to India in three variants.
Maserati Grecale launched in India at 1.31 crore
30 Jul 2024
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Luce
Maserati MC20, GT, Grecale to take on the track at the Le Mans Classic 2023
28 Jun 2023
Maserati MC20 and Grecale are the only models from the company available under this personalisation program.
Designed by David Beckham, Maserati MC20 and Grecale don new colours
16 Jun 2023
The Barbie edition is based on the Grecale's Trofeo version.
Maserati and Barbie join forces for an ultra-limited edition of the Grecale SUV
27 Oct 2022
 Maserati Grecale News

Maserati Grecale Variants & Price List

Maserati Grecale price starts at ₹ 1.31 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.05 Cr (Ex-showroom). Maserati Grecale comes in 3 variants. Maserati Grecale's top variant is Trofeo.

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
GT
1.31 Cr*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Modena
1.53 Cr*
1995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Trofeo
2.05 Cr*
3000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Maserati Cars

