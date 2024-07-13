What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Raiganj? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Raiganj is Rs. 7.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Raiganj? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Raiganj amount to Rs. 67,765, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Raiganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Raiganj is Rs. 13,046.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Raiganj? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Raiganj are Rs. 32,839, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.