Maruti Suzuki Wagon R On Road Price in Kishanganj

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Right Side
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Grille
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Headlight
6.43 - 8.7 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Kishanganj
Wagon R Price in Kishanganj

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Kishanganj starts from Rs. 6.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.45 Lakhs in Kishanganj. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0₹ 6.43 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0₹ 6.94 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2₹ 7.33 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG₹ 7.45 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Kishanganj

LXI 1.0
₹6.43 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
60,450
Insurance
27,901
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Patna
(Price not available in Kishanganj)
6,43,351
EMI@13,828/mo
VXI 1.0
₹6.94 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI 1.2
₹7.33 Lakhs On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.45 Lakhs On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants &amp; Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers.
The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
13 Jul 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the most affordable and reliable cars on the Indian roads, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.55 - 7.38 Lakh.
Does Maruti Suzuki Wagon R suit your budget needs? Top five strengths outlined
22 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 8: Mahindra Thar gets major discounts, BYD eMax 7 India launch & more
9 Oct 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
