What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Karunagappally? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Karunagappally is Rs. 7.57 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Karunagappally? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Karunagappally amount to Rs. 84,740, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Karunagappally? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Karunagappally is Rs. 13,213.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Karunagappally? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Karunagappally are Rs. 26,826, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.