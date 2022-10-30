Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Dindigul starts from Rs. 6.54 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.59 Lakhs in Dindigul.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 998 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Dindigul for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.54 - 7.59 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dealers and showrooms in Dindigul for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price breakup in Dindigul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Dindigul, Maruti Suzuki Baleno which starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Dindigul and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Dindigul.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 ₹ 6.54 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 ₹ 7.06 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2 ₹ 7.44 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG ₹ 7.59 Lakhs
