HT Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny On Road Price in Panna

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View
1/18
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front Left Side
2/18
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View
3/18
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View
4/18
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Rear View
5/18
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight
View all Images
6/18
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.75 - 17.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Panna
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Jimny Price in Panna

Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Panna starts from Rs. 14.75 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.11 Lakhs in Panna. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT₹ 14.75 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT₹ 15.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone₹ 16.01 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT₹ 16.11 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variant Wise Price List in Panna

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Zeta MT
₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,74,000
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
60,909
Car insurance from ₹ 2094* with Royal SundaramGet Quote
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Panna)
14,74,809
EMI@31,699/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
8 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
Alpha MT
₹15.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Alpha MT Dual Tone
₹16.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Zeta AT
₹16.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Price in Panna
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV 3XO Price in Panna
UPCOMING
Haval H6

Haval H6

15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar Price in Panna
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Price in Panna
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Venue Price in Panna

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny joins Kerala police fleet. Check details
14 Oct 2024
The lifestyle SUV segment is keen to see which of the two five-door off-road SUVs - Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar Roxx - become more popular among Indian enthusiasts.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny comparison: Which SUV makes more sense for daily drives and long trips with family
23 Aug 2024
From the little Jimny to the brutish Gurkha, there's plenty to choose from for those looking to bring home a true-blue off-roader
Jimny to V-Cross: 5 cars under 30 lakh that are capable off-roaders
12 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
Why the Maruti Suzuki Jimny failed to shine
11 Jul 2024
The Suzuki Jimny Horizon is restricted to just 900 units in Germany
Suzuki Jimny to be discontinued in Europe soon. New limited edition says ‘goodbye’
10 Jul 2024
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Jimny News

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
View all
 

Maruti Suzuki Jimny FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Panna is Rs. 16.11 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Panna amount to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Jimny in Panna is Rs. 29,904.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Panna are Rs. 65,326, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT in Panna includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 13.94 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.51 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 65,326, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 16.11 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mahindra BE 6e

Mahindra BE 6e

17 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

50 - 52 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q7 Facelift

Audi Q7 Facelift

80 - 90 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details