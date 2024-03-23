Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 15.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Jimny top variant goes up to Rs. 16.39 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Jimny dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is mainly compared to Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8.1 Lakhs in Kolhapur, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Kolhapur and Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door starting at Rs. 16 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT ₹ 15.00 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT ₹ 16.10 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alpha MT Dual Tone ₹ 16.01 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta AT ₹ 16.39 Lakhs
