Maruti Suzuki Ciaz On Road Price in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price List, Specifications and Features

Sigma 1.5

1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1055 kg

₹ 9.52 Lakhs
871,942
34,158
45,213
951,813
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
170
Length
4490
Wheelbase
2650
Kerb Weight
1055
Height
1485
Width
1730
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Engine Type
K15 Smart Hybrid
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
887.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.65
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
510
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
43
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz FAQ's

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 is priced on the road at Rs 951,813 in Delhi.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 will have RTO charges of Rs 34,158 in Delhi.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 45,213.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 871,942, RTO - Rs. 34,158, Insurance - Rs. 45,213, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi is Rs. 951,813.

Top model of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. 1,270,479.

The top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz costs Rs. 1,270,479 on the road. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in 8.0 variants, with the base model being Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5 and the top variant being Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5 AT, which costs Rs. 1,270,479.

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi starts at Rs. 951,813 and goes upto Rs. 1,270,479. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi will be Rs. 14,835. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi will be Rs. 14,835. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
Skoda Slavia is the next big ticket-launch from the Czechs in the Indian car market

Goyal Motors

Taradevi, Shimla, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171010
+91 - 9816091572
   

Nexa Shimla Modern Automobiles

Taradevi Road Near Asia The Dawn Hotel Taradevi, Bagh, Shimla, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171004
