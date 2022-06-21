The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 872,000, RTO - Rs. 95,200, Insurance - Rs. 45,216, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in Delhi is Rs. 1,012,916.